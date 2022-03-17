ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $83.45 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 28.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $888,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.