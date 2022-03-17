The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. Kroger has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

