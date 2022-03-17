Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 16,500 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Replimune Group stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market cap of $751.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

