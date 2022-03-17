Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 31,389 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

