Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 31,389 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
