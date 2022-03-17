Zacks Investment Research Comments on Lantern Pharma Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.92).

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LTRN opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

