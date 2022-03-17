Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Citigroup

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.