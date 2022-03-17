Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $680.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.78.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $442.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

