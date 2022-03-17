Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

