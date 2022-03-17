DarioHealth (DRIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $6.46 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.