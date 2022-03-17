Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

