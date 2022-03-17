Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $598.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.39.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 90,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

