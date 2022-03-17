Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.19

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1004620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.