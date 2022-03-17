SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.79

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.79 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 75838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

