Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coronado Global Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Coronado Global Resources alerts:

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Pangburn-Shaner-Fallowfield, Russell County, and Amonate mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.