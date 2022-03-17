ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 1,346,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 31,215,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.