Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 353,274 shares.The stock last traded at $40.92 and had previously closed at $40.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.