Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 18.8% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.57. 70,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 16,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.65 million and a P/E ratio of -22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

