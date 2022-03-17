Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

