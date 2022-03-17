TheStreet Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to C

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDNT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.