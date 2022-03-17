Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.

SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

