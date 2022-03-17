Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.