United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) has been given a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

United Internet stock opened at €30.64 ($33.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. United Internet has a 12 month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 12 month high of €37.72 ($41.45).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

