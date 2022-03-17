S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($30.77) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SANT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

SANT opened at €13.70 ($15.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.67 and a 200 day moving average of €18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($26.59).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

