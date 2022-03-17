Credit Suisse Group Cuts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $241.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.97.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $189.36 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

