CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

NYSE:CF opened at $88.16 on Thursday. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

