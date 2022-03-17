Reviewing Trinity Capital (TRIN) and Its Peers

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 685 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trinity Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trinity Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 184 719 1018 21 2.45

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Trinity Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 160.99% 10.27% 5.97% Trinity Capital Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Trinity Capital pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million $9.00 million 3.64 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -24.54

Trinity Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

