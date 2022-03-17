Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.22). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
