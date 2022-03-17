Short Interest in HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Expands By 16.1%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 836.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMSVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Shares of HMSVF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

