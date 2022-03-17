Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

