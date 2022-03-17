AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $1,022,727.20 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABC opened at $150.50 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

