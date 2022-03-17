Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $134,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of IS stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.