FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $841.33.

CABGY stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.