Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.