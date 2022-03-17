Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.36.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
