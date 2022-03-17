Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $432,240.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.79 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
