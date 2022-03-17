Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $432,240.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.79 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

