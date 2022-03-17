Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.