Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

