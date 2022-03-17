Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.83 on Thursday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
