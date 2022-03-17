Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.91

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.91 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of MTN opened at $267.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.01 and a 200-day moving average of $311.26. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

