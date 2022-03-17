Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.