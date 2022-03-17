Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.
NYSE:JWN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
