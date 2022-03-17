Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.76 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

