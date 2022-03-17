Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.68

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 35779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

