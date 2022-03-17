FY2026 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Amarin stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 503,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

