Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $101.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.41.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.