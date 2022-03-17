ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a report released on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

