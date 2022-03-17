Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.
SMG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
