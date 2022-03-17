Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

SMG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

