TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

TCON stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 216,201 shares of company stock valued at $552,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

