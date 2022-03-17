Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Announces Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Aspen Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.