Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

WM opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.