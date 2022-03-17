Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 784,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $15,931,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $13,204,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HIII opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.